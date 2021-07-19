The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given a $130.49 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

