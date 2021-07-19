The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

