The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,119 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SRV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. 4,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

