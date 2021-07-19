The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,572. The firm has a market cap of $493.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

