The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

