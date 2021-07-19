The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $2,350,483.20 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20.

NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

