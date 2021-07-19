The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.31. 178,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,858. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

