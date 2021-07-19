The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

