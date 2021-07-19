The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

