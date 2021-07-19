The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Down 6.4%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.70. 170,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,239,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The Macerich by 76.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Macerich by 42.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.