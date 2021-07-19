The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.90. 211,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

