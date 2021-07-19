The Progressive Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

PGR stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $1,190,040.00. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.