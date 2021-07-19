The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

