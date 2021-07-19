The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

