The Transfer Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888,641.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00031271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $888,641.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,493,947 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

