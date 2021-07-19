The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

