Thomas A. Thomas Sells 53,750 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWCH stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.72. 2,102,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after buying an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

