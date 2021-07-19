Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $2,588,800.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

