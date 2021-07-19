Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

