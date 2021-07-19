Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.69 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

