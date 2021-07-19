Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,478 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in W. P. Carey by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.