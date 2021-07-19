Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,278 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,332 shares of company stock worth $3,037,568 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.