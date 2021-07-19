Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $3.25 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

