thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

