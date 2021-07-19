TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $6.30 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00020395 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $336.33 million and $13.36 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

