Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

