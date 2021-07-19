Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $218.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.46. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.