Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.46.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.91.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
