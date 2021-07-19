Traders Buy High Volume of Co-Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 405% compared to the average daily volume of 1,572 call options.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 91.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CODX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,489. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

