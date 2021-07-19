TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $132.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.78. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.