TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.81% of TravelCenters of America worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TA opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80 and a beta of 2.18.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

