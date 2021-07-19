Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) & Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Financial Analysis

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinseo presently has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Trinseo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.04 billion 0.66 $7.90 million $2.05 25.17 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Volatility & Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 3.53% 34.83% 6.85% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Trinseo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinseo beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the carpet and artificial turf markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires and modifiers, as well as technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate solutions; and soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastic. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

