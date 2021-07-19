Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $52.19. 477,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,195 shares of company stock valued at $410,568. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

