Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.