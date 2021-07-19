Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$12.33 and a 12 month high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

