Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Position Raised by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.8% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $260,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.32. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.