Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.4% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $428,121.12. Insiders sold 167,717 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $378.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

