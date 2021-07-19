Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 8,058 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.55 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.75. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

