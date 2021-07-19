Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 225.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

