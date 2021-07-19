Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,556,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,630,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

