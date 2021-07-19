Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 45,363 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

