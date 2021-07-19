Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

