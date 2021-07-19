Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

