U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $328.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.70 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCR opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.