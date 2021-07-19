U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 122,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of USEG opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

