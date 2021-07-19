U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 29,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,340. The firm has a market cap of $718.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.