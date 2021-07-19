UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of ALGT opened at $182.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

