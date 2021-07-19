UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 112,264 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 708.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

