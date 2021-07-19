UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

