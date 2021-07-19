UBS Group AG Buys New Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $37,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.